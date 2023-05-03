VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will be recognized during an inaugural statewide award ceremony.
Georgia City Solutions, the Georgia Municipal Association’s nonprofit, will hold its inaugural Community Impact Awards event May 18 at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta, organizers said in a statement.
The event will showcase the “impactful and innovative work GCS is doing to help Georgia cities thrive and provide all residents with opportunities to reach their full potential.”
“Georgia City Solutions was created to help cities address the major challenges which may be holding cities back and preventing them and their residents from reaching their full potential,” said Kirby Thompson, GCS board chair. “Many of these challenges are a result of intergenerational poverty. We know that municipal leaders cannot solve these issues alone and GCS is helping to bridge this gap through collaboration, innovative programs and strategic partnerships.”
GCS is creating innovative solutions in municipal workforce development, equity and inclusion, youth leadership and early literacy to help cities address these challenges. To shine a spotlight on positive efforts in these areas, GCS will honor and celebrate those examples that are making a significant impact in communities around the state, organizers said.
Valdosta is one of three Georgia cities to be honored. Valdosta will be recognized for its work in youth leadership and engagement and workforce development through the Great Promise Partnership program.
Other honorees are:
Individual: Dr. Annise Mabry for her work in the area of workforce development, youth engagement and DEI in rural Georgia.
Organization: Creature Comforts Brewing Co. for the Get Comfortable Initiative to improve the percentage of Athens-Clarke County third graders reading on grade level from 20% — where it sits today — to 60%.
Cities:
– Dublin for its long-standing commitment to elevating youth leadership and engagement through the Dublin Youth Council, the Dublin-Laurens County Teen Court and the Summer Youth Works programs.
– Lawrenceville for the city’s commitment to strengthening community relations, advancing diversity, equity and inclusion, and enhancing youth leadership and engagement.
Proceeds raised from the inaugural Community Impact Awards event will allow GCS to enhance and expand its programs to even more cities across Georgia in the areas of equity and inclusion, municipal workforce development, youth leadership and engagement, as well as literacy which underpins each of these areas.
The interactive event will start with a reception, Porsche ride along experiences and a silent auction, followed by a seated dinner program emceed by Donna Lowry of Georgia Public Broadcasting and opening remarks provided by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.
For sponsorship and ticket information, visit the GCS website at www.gacitysolutions.org/events.
