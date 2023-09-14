VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School Interim Principal Dr. Alex Alvarez has awarded senior Fiora Shen the inaugural Scholar Athlete of the Month Award for August in recognition of her exceptional achievements in academics and sports.
Shen is currently in her senior year at VHS, where she is an honor student in the International Baccalaureate program, maintaining a 4.0 GPA. In addition to excelling in the classroom, Shen has showcased her athletic abilities by actively participating in four varsity sports during her junior year: volleyball, cross-country, swimming, and tennis.
Shen's passion for sports is undeniable. While she thrives on the competitive spirit, what truly sets her apart is her appreciation for teamwork. Among her various athletic activities, volleyball holds a special place in Shen's heart. She has been a vital part of the varsity volleyball team since her sophomore year and has been honored with the title of team captain for two consecutive years, as nominated by her teammates. Her peers and coaches admire her relentless work ethic, boundless enthusiasm for excellence, and unwavering commitment to supporting her fellow teammates. Shen is known for her playful and spirited demeanor, her contagious energy, and her unyielding drive to secure victories for her team.
A historic moment in her athletic career occurred Aug. 18. During the first set of the game against the Valwood Lady Valiants, Shen recorded her 1,000th career dig while playing as the team's Libero. Her family, coaches, and teammates stormed the court to celebrate.
Valdosta High School commended Shen for her dedication, not only to her academics but also to her commitment to her athletic pursuits. Her achievements exemplify the spirit of excellence and teamwork that the school seeks to instill in its students.
