VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School will have a new interim principal as the school's long-time principal takes a new position within the city school system.
Dr. Janice Richardson has been named the director of special projects for Valdosta City Schools, school officials said in a statement. Richardson has served several years as the VHS principal.
Dr. Alex Alvarez, director of K-12 science, STEM, Gifted and AVID, will serve as interim principal of Valdosta High School, school officials said. Alvarez has more than 17 years of experience with Valdosta City Schools and nearly 22 years in the field of education.
Valdosta City Schools has begun the search for a permanent principal for Valdosta High School, school officials said, adding "the district is seeking an exceptional candidate who shares our core values and holds a clear vision for taking the school to even greater heights of excellence."
"We believe there are two types of people in education: teachers and those who support teachers," Dr. Craig Lockhart, Valdosta City Schools superintendent, said. "The chosen candidate must embrace this philosophy and possess the leadership qualities to drive Valdosta High School toward a future of unparalleled success."
The vacancy will be listed on TeachGeorgia.gov and school officials encourage interested candidates to apply through the Valdosta City Schools' website at www.gocats.org.
