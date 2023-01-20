VALDOSTA — Lowndes County gas prices took a mighty leap in the last week, in line with state and national levels.
The price of a gallon of gasoline in Valdosta Thursday was $3.24, up 20 cents from a week ago, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in the Azalea City was $3.09 per gallon at a North Ashley Street store, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta had the fifth-highest average gasoline price among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club — higher than Warner Robins, Rome, Macon, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Atlanta, Athens and Albany but lower than Savannah, Hinesville, Brunswick and Augusta.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.38 per gallon, up 11 cents in seven days, while Georgia’s average of $3.21 per gallon was up 23 cents in the same period, AAA said. Georgia’s increase was the second highest among all 50 states, the auto club said.
Surging fuel prices followed the reinstatement of Georgia’s gas tax early this month.
In March, Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Georgia’s 29.1 cent per gallon tax on motor fuel at a time when petroleum prices were soaring thanks to the the Russia-Ukraine war. He extended the suspension through the holidays but the extension ran out Jan. 11.
The tax is used to fund state and local road projects.
“Gasoline demand is usually lackluster this time of year,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, “and it likely won’t start to tick up until spring break draws near. So the primary factor in this latest increase is the higher cost of oil, which accounts for more than half of what you pay at the pump.”
