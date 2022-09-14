VALDOSTA — Gas prices dipped again in the past week.
The average price of a gallon of regular gas in the Azalea City Wednesday was $3.15, compared to $3.26 a week earlier, a drop of 11 cents, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported was $2.89 per gallon at a store on West Hill Avenue, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. Several retailers were reporting gasoline prices less than $3 per gallon.
Valdosta had the eighth-lowest average gasoline price of the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club: above Warner Robins, Gainesville, Dalton, Catoosa, Columbus and Albany but below Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Brunswick, Augusta, Atlanta and Athens. Dalton had the lowest average price in the state, at $2.97 per gallon.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.70 per gallon, down six cents in seven days, while Georgia’s average of $3.22 per gallon was down 11 cents in the same period, the auto club reported.
“Less expensive oil usually leads to less expensive gas for drivers,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months and, with fall approaching, more markets could soon see prices below $3 per gallon.”
In midday market action mid-week, energy stocks had some of the biggest gains as U.S. crude oil prices rose 2.2%. Exxon Mobil rose 3.2%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.