VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices inched higher during the past week in Lowndes County.
The average price of a gallon of regular gas early this week in the Azalea City was $2.01, up a penny during seven days, said AAA’s Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest gas price reported Monday in Valdosta was $1.83 per gallon at a Bemiss Road store, said the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta tied with Atlanta and Hinesville for the fourth-most expensive gas prices among the 15 markets surveyed by the auto club — behind Savannah, Macon and Brunswick but ahead of Warner Robins, Rome, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Augusta, Athens and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Monday was $2.17 per gallon, down two cents from last week, while Georgia’s average price of $2 was unchanged during that period, AAA said.
“Decreases in U.S. gasoline demand, supply and imports pushed the national and 44 state gas price averages cheaper on the week,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson.
