VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools has extended its deadline for virtual learning signup.
“We understand that many of you needed a little more time to determine which type of learning environment best suits the needs of your family. Therefore, we will give you seven more days to make your declaration,” Valdosta administration said in a statement.
Signup opened midnight July 23 and ends 6 p.m., July 30.
The time period is the last opportunity for Valdosta City Schools parents to enroll in virtual learning.
Information can be found on Valdosta City Schools Facebook page or at gocats.org.
