VALDOSTA – A South Georgia couple face federal charges of producing child pornography. Federal authorities claim the couple may have been involved in the Boy Scouts.
A federal grand jury indicted Jayson E. Wright, 34, and Kara E. Wright, 31, both of Valdosta, said Charles “Charlie” Peeler, the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Jayson Wright is charged with six counts of production of child pornography; Kara Wright is charged with three counts of production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
The indictment claims four minor children were enticed to "engage in sexually explicit acts which were filmed or photographed," according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's office. "Information gathered during the investigation alleges that both defendants were possibly involved in the Valdosta-area Boy Scouts of America from August 2015 until the present time."
Kara Wright was possibly an assistant scout master, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
Authorities encourage parents and guardians of children involved in scouts under the leadership of the couple, or whose children otherwise may have come into contact with the couple, to contact federal or local authorities:
Homeland Security Investigations tip line: (866) DHS-2-ICE.
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Investigations Division: (229) 671-2950.
“It is imperative that parents and guardians of children who may have been in contact with these individuals speak to their children, and reach out to investigators at Homeland Security or Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office with any concerns,” U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said in a statement.
"The defendants were originally arrested on state warrants from Lowndes County, Ga., followed by a federal criminal complaint filed in the Middle District of Georgia," according to the U.S. Attorney's statement.
U.S. marshals have the Wrights in custody. The couple was arraigned before federal Judge Jason B. Libby in Texas. The defendants waived their identity hearing and want a detention hearing upon returning to Georgia, court officials said. No date has been set for their transfer to Georgia.
The case is being investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katelyn Semales is prosecuting the case for the government.
