VALDOSTA — A city councilman wants residents to pull up their pants.
After leading a successful push to mandate masks in the city last month, Valdosta City Councilman Eric Howard has turned his focus on an old passion project: saggy pants.
Howard said the next item he would like to see added to a council agenda is an ordinance against people with sagging pants below their waists.
“I’d like to see people pull their pants up and show respect for others," he said. "It doesn’t set a good example for our youth."
The local community saw an effort to combat saggy pants by Valdosta City Schools in 2007 when the school system announced a stricter dress code due in part to students potentially carrying weapons underneath their clothing, according to then-VCS Superintendent Sam Allen.
"A lot of students are able to smuggle in a large number of weapons because of sagging pants,” Allen said back then in a Valdosta Daily Times article.
Valdosta City Council discussed measures against saggy pants during council retreats in 2012 and 2014.
At the 2012 retreat, city officials debated both how and if they could legislate someone's clothing and enforcement of an ordinance.
“It’s an additional demand on community police,” former Valdosta City Manager Larry Hanson said in 2012. “We have to prioritize our workloads and pick and choose. You might have this kid that has a pair of gym shorts on underneath. To some this is offensive but it doesn’t make it illegal.”
In 2014, Councilman Joseph "Sonny" Vickers brought up an ordinance against people sagging their pants "but this item was dropped due to concerns from his fellow council members about regulating morality," according to a past Valdosta Daily Times article.
Enforcement of the sagging ordinance would be akin to the mask mandate, said Howard, who has advocated such an ordinance for the past three years; someone receives a warning for a first offense then a $50 citation after that.
“If you’re going to show your butt in Valdosta, you’re going to have to pay,” he said.
Police should be able to stop people and give them a ticket if they don't follow the possible law, but what Howard doesn't want, he said, are people being chased down by police for parts of their underwear showing.
Vanessa Lopez-Littleton pushed back against any saggy pants ordinance relating them to broken windows policing where it opens the door to further violations and putting more people into the criminal justice system “putting them into that pipeline of prison."
“It’s the tip of the iceberg into something deeper," she said.
Lopez-Littleton, the department chair for health, human services and public policy at California State University Monterrey Bay, noted there has been no evidence to her knowledge to prove sagging pants lead to a decline in morals or success.
An ordinance against sagging pants targets a specific segment of society, Lopez-Littleton said, and called it "the criminalization of Black bodies and Black culture."
Howard said his proposed ordinance would be enforced against all people.
Regardless of intent, Lopez-Littleton questioned the idea of the law, mentioning how there are no laws against plumber’s crack (low pants showing someone's bare bottom) but laws against people showing their underwear have popped up across the county during the past decade-plus.
“What harm is caused by people wearing their pants low?” she asked.
