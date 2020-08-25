VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta school board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to require masks for the coming school year.
Valdosta School Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason asked the school board to reconsider amending the dress code to require masks.
The amendment reads as follows:
“Centers for Disease Control recommends that people wear face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live within the same household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Therefore, in accordance with the CDC recommendation, face coverings, (i.e. masks, shields, gaiters, etc.), that cover the nose and mouth will be required to be worn by all students, employees and visitors on all Valdosta City Schools campuses. At the discretion of the superintendent, building principal or designee students and employees may remove face coverings temporarily for specific instructional purposes or when social distancing is maintained."
Appropriate consequences for non-compliance, according to the school system:
First Offense: The principal or designee will review the policy with the parent or student to make sure that they clearly understand the expectations and give the parent the option of bringing the student a mask. (The principal or designee will have the option of giving the student a mask if the student were to forget to wear a mask.)
Second Offense: The principal or designee will review the policy with the parent or student to make sure that they clearly understand the expectations and give the parent the option of bringing the student a mask. (The principal or designee will have the option of giving the student a mask if the student were to forget to wear a mask.)
Third Offense: The principal or designee will inform the parent that the student will be assigned to ISS until a mask is brought to school.”
The school board noted this policy will be strictly enforced. Valdosta City Schools will return to classes Sept. 8.
