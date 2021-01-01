VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Schools announced Friday it would be temporarily returning to schools virtually after the holidays due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
“Unfortunately, COVID-19 continues to dictate our mode of operation. Based on information the district received on Dec. 30, highlighting COVID-19 cases in our area being at an all-time high, Valdosta City Schools has decided to reopen on Jan. 6 with 100% virtual learning for all students through Jan. 12,” Valdosta Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said in a letter released via social media.
In-person instruction will resume Jan. 13.
Cason said the district had planned for this scenario and “are ready to continue our 100% virtual teaching and learning model for an additional week.”
The school system said it hopes this will allow for more time to identify COVID-19 cases or exposures among students and staff that may have occurred during the holidays.
Virtual meal sites will be open 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Jan. 6-12, at Pinevale Elementary, S.L. Mason Elementary, W.G. Nunn Elementary, Valdosta Middle School and Horne Learning Center.
Parents are asked to choose the site most convenient for their families. Student’s name and lunch ID will be required.
Pinevale, S.L Mason, W.G. Nunn, Valdosta Middle School and the Central Office have external internet access points which allow any student to bring a device and download school assignments from the parking lot, Cason said.
“Please know that it was our desire to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 6; however, we are taking this action to protect the health and safety of our students, staff and families due to an increase in positive cases within our community,” Cason said.
The district office can be reached at (229) 333-8500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.