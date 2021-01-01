Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.