VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Schools announced it will be taking all classes online due to increased COVID-19 numbers beginning Monday, Dec. 14.
"Valdosta City Schools has been monitoring our total number of quarantined and positive cases since our return from the Thanksgiving break. We have noticed a significant increase in our numbers and out of an abundance of caution we will be moving to 100% virtual learning for all students. This means that all students will be learning from home through Google Classroom," according to a statement released Wednesday morning by VCS Director of Public Relations Jennifer Steedley.
All Valdosta City Schools will have early dismissal Friday, Dec. 11. The virtual learning model for all grade levels will take place from Dec. 14-Dec. 17. Student and staff will have Friday, Dec. 18 off, which will begin the system's regularly scheduled winter holiday break.
Virtual meal sites will be available Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Pinevale Elementary, S.L. Mason Elementary, W.G. Nunn Elementary and Valdosta Middle School. Student name and lunch ID number will be required for pickup.
Anyone without internet access can also bring their device to these parking lots to download assignments, according to the school system.
"Please know that we are taking this action to protect the health and safety of our students, staff, and families. Our hope is to be able to return to in-person learning when we return from the winter holiday break on Jan. 6, 2021. This will depend on the status of COVID-19 and the guidance we receive from our local, state and national public health officials. The district and schools will have staff in our buildings on Monday, Dec, 14, through Thursday, Dec. 17. Remember, details about early dismissal and this transition to 100% virtual learning will come directly from your students’ school(s). If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to our District Office at (229) 333-8500 or your student’s school," the statement said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.