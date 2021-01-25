VALDOSTA — More than 150 students are quarantined in Valdosta City Schools, according to the school district's weekly report.
There are 163 students quarantined due to possible exposure, according to the report released this week by city school officials.
Out of the system’s 1,122 employees, 16 are quarantined for possible exposure.
Ten new student COVID-19 cases and two new staff cases have been reported at Valdosta City Schools.
The data reflects numbers reported to the school system as of Jan. 22, according to a report released by school officials.
Valdosta City Schools has a total of 8,308 students with 2,500 virtual and 5,808 in-person, according to the report.
