VALDOSTA — Twenty-one students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure, according to the system's weekly COVID update.
Of the 8,286 systemwide student population, four new positive cases were reported.
Student population is broken down by virtual and in-person with Valdosta City Schools reporting 2,658 virtual students and 5,628 in-person.
The data reflects numbers reported to the school system as of March 5, according to a report released by school officials this week.
There are 1,122 employees, four of whom are quarantined due to possible exposure and one reported current COVID-19 case.
The next weekly update will be posted by school officials March 15.
