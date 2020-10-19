VALDOSTA — Four new student COVID-19 cases and two new staff cases have been reported at Valdosta City Schools as of Oct. 16.
Valdosta City Schools has a total of 8,299 students with 3,083 virtual and 5,216 in-person, according to the report released Monday, Oct. 19.
Seventy-nine students are quarantined due to possible exposure, according to the report released by city school officials.
Out of the system's 1,121 employees, 16 are quarantined for possible exposure, school officials said.
The next update from the school will be posted Monday, Oct. 26, school officials said, and will reflect data from Oct. 17-Oct. 23.
