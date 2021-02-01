VALDOSTA —More than 150 students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools, according to the system's weekly COVID update.
Of the 8,304 systemwide student population, 168 students are quarantined and 12 new positive cases were reported.
Students population is broken down by virtual and in-person with Valdosta City Schools reporting 2,633 virtual students and 5,761 in-person.
The data reflects numbers reported to the school system as of Jan. 29, according to a report released by school officials Monday.
There are 1,122 employees, 28 of whom are quarantined due to possible exposure and four reported current COVID-19 cases.
The next weekly update will be posted by school officials Feb. 8.
