VALDOSTA – Wear masks. No visitors.
Valdosta City Schools officials want students and parents to remember those two rules as classes return Tuesday, Sept. 8, for city schools.
The school released its reopening plans earlier in the summer and recently revised it to include a mask mandate for all students and employees. Masks will be required on all campuses, athletic facilities and school buses.
Visitors will be limited on campuses until further notice, meaning drop-off will look a bit different on the first day, school officials said. Where parents could previously walk in their elementary-aged students on the first day, they will be unable to do so this year.
“We understand that this policy is disappointing for our parents; nevertheless, we are committed to providing the safest learning environment for your students,” Valdosta City Schools administration said in a statement.
The full reopening plan can be found online at gocats.org.
