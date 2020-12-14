VALDOSTA – During the Valdosta Board of Education meeting last week, two calendars were presented to the board for the 2021-22 academic year and a public vote has been opened for students and parents to weigh-in with their thoughts.
The calendar options, as presented to the board by Jennifer Steedley, VCS director of public relations, differ slightly in beginning and end dates as well as a few off days throughout the year.
Option A has teachers returning for pre-planning Aug. 3-9 and students returning Aug. 10. Fall break would be Oct. 8-11 and last day of school May 26. This option has 86 days in the first semester, 94 days in the second semester and 10 teacher in-service days.
Option B would put teachers and students returning earlier with pre-planning from July 29 through Aug. 4 and the first day of school on Aug. 5. However, this option would make the last day of school almost one full week earlier than Option A with the final day being May 20. Fall break is the only other notable change as it would only be Oct. 8 on this calendar. This option has 90 days in the first semester, 90 days in the second semester and 10 teacher in-service days.
Along with these two options, there is a third option that is not up for vote. The third option will only be put into place should COVID-19 protocols need to remain in place for the 2021-22 school year.
The COVID plan, called Option C, would put students returning Sept. 7 but, as Steedley reminded the board during the meeting, the hope is that this plan will not be needed for the coming year.
Voting for Option A or B is open now through Jan. 5. Staff, students and parents can vote online at https://bit.ly/37hdjWy for their preferred calendar.
The Valdosta Board of Education will vote to adopt a calendar at its Jan. 12 meeting. All Valdosta Board of Education meetings are streamed via Facebook Live and begin 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.