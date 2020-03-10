VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Schools will be closed Wednesday, March 11, due to the possibility of a COVID-19 case.
According to a statement released late Tuesday night by Valdosta City Schools, a student teacher at Sallas Mahone Elementary School had indirect contact with family members who may have been exposed to COVID-19. While neither the student teacher or family have shown symptoms, they have decided to self-quarantine for the next two weeks.
Based on the information provided, public health officials state that the student teacher “has an extremely low risk of any significant exposure to the coronavirus.”
The school system isn’t taking any chances and decided to close schools Wednesday, March 11, to allow staff to clean and sanitize affected schools and buses as a preventive measure.
“The health and safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep our community informed via our school district website, social media sites and our all-call system. Our response will adhere to the guidelines and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Georgia Department of Public Health,” according to a statement from Valdosta City Schools.
