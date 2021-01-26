VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education voted unanimously to approve Option A for its 2021-22 academic year.
Two options were open for public voting after the December board meeting.
The calendar options, as presented to the board by Jennifer Steedley, Valdosta City Schools director of public relations, differed slightly in beginning and end dates as well as a few off days throughout the year.
Option A received 71% of the vote from the public, which included students, teachers, parents and community stakeholders. School officials received a total of 238 responses.
The option has teachers returning for pre-planning Aug. 3-9 and students returning Aug. 10. Fall break will be Oct. 8-11 and last day of school May 26, 2022. This option has 86 days in the first semester, 94 days in the second semester and 10 teacher in-service days.
The board voted unanimously to approve this calendar option.
