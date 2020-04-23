VALDOSTA – City council will not take place Thursday.
Valdosta City Council canceled its 5:30 p.m. Thursday meeting, citing safety concerns "due to the prediction of the inclement weather during the city council meeting," per a city statement.
There is no official rescheduled date yet, according to Ashlyn Johnson, city public information officer.
The meeting was going to be held in person, with attendees and participants following social distancing guidelines, and streamed live on the city website and Facebook page, according to a city statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.