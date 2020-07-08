VALDOSTA — Residents looking forward to attending Valdosta City Council in-person will have to wait.
The city announced this week the council's work session Tuesday and the council meeting Thursday "have both been canceled due to a lack of agenda items."
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., July 23, and as of Tuesday afternoon, it was still undecided if residents will be allowed to be there in-person, Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson said.
