Valdosta City Hall image

Source: City of Valdosta

VALDOSTA — Residents looking forward to attending Valdosta City Council in-person will have to wait.

The city announced this week the council's work session Tuesday and the council meeting Thursday "have both been canceled due to a lack of agenda items." 

The next council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., July 23, and as of Tuesday afternoon, it was still undecided if residents will be allowed to be there in-person, Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson said.

