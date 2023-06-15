VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council unanimously adopted a resolution for civility, reinforcing the importance of respectful interaction and civil engagement within the city administration.
Seventy-five Georgia cities have been named “City of Civility” cities by the Georgia Municipal Association.
The GMA’s initiative aims to set expectations for all individuals involved in civic affairs, emphasizing the significance of modeling and practicing civility in order to foster productive discussions and better outcomes for the community.
Catherine Ammons, assistant city manager, said becoming a certified city of civility required the adoption of a resolution and a pledge.
“So last year, GMA rolled out the certified city of civility. It was an initiative that basically states that you guys know that you will disagree but agree to disagree with civility and respect. So in order for us to become that certified city, we need to adopt a resolution. There’s also a pledge and it’s basically pledging that during a council session you guys will be civil and respectful not only amongst yourselves, our attendees, our citizens and our employees,” she said.
“The mayor makes sure that everyone that is seated up here just acts within that civil, respectful manner, and what I always tell everybody is just treat each other the way that you want to be treated and it shouldn’t be that difficult.”
The resolution encompasses seven outlined initiatives. They include a commitment by the city to practice and promote civility within the governing body, advocating for civil engagement, respecting others and their viewpoints and working toward the betterment of the community.
The resolution highlights the significance of open, honest and transparent communication, courtesy in all interactions and mutual respect to achieve municipal goals.
It emphasizes the council’s commitment to opposing violence and incivility in all forms and expects members of the public to engage in civil discussions when addressing matters before council.
