VALDOSTA – Valdosta Cinemas will reopen Friday, Aug. 28, according to the Georgia Theatre Company website, with many additional safety precautions put in place.
The theater temporarily closed its doors in March due to COVID-19 then later reopened for private screenings.
Now, with what GTC feels will be appropriate safety measures, the company will attempt to re-open to the public.
The safety measures outlined on the website include requiring face masks for everyone entering into the building, leaving two empty seats between parties who did not come to the theater together and minimizing time in the lobby by purchasing tickets online at gtcmovies.com or on the GTC Movies app. The only time face masks will not be required for guests is when they are seated.
Theater staff will wear masks and will be participating in additional sanitizing of high-frequency touch points.
Currently, the only movie tickets available for pre-purchase for Friday in Valdosta on the GTC website are for “The New Mutants.”
