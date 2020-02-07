VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta City Schools will vote a second time on the future leader of its football program Tuesday.
The school board simply lists “Recommendation to return for 2020-2021: one head football coach at Valdosta High School” on its agenda.
School officials would not confirm, on the record, that the vote is to reconsider the ouster of Coach Alan Rodemaker, but did say the vote does not involve a new coach.
A previous recommendation made to the board at its Jan. 28 meeting was to keep Rodemaker as head coach.
Board members Kelly Wilson, Stacy Bush, Trey Sherwood and Tad Moseley voted in favor of that recommendation. However, Warren Lee, Liz Shumpard, Tyra Howard, Debra Bell and Kelisa Brown voted against it, meaning the recommendation did not pass and Rodemaker would not retain his position.
The regular meeting of the Valdosta Board of Education scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 11 has been moved to the VCS Performing Arts Center on the campus of the old Valdosta High School located at 3101 N. Forrest St. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The location change appears to be because of the public outcry over the ouster of Rodemaker, and a large crowd is expected. In light of those events, the Valdosta Board of Education has outlined its policies for public participation at its public meetings.
Valdosta City School Board Regulations for Participations:
1. Thirty minutes will be set aside at Board of Education meetings for public comment. This time limit may be increased at the board's discretion.
2. Persons who wish to speak at a meeting must sign in prior to the meeting, stating name and topic of discussion.
3. The following rules for addressing the Board of Education shall apply:
(a) Up to two (2) persons may speak on each side of an issue.
(b) Each speaker shall be limited to five (5) minutes.
(c) Personnel issues shall not be discussed in open meetings, except as provided for by Federal, State and local law and policy. References to an employee must be made using the terms teacher, administrator or employee.
(d) Persons who refuse to follow accepted rules of conduct may be removed from the meeting.
(e) Persons speaking must address the Board of Education rather than the audience.
