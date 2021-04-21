VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Board of Education has voted to strike the action item regarding the settlement of the lawsuit filed on behalf of former Valdosta High School head football coach Alan Rodemaker.
Originally, the agenda for the called meeting included an item stating “consideration of settlement of all lawsuits brought by former coach Alan Rodemaker and Leah Rodemaker (the coach's wife) against the school district, school board members, and school district staff and employees.”
Valdosta Board of Education Chairman Stacy Bush put the motion on the floor to approve the agenda as presented and, although it was seconded, member Warren Lee argued the item should be changed to information only.
“My information in regards to the called meeting was for information in regards to the issue at hand tonight which is the settlement with the Rodemakers. It would be very ill advised, I believe, for the ones who don’t know what’s in this agreement to go back to executive session, discuss it for one maybe more hours and expect for me to make a logical decision,” Lee said.
Lee’s motion to amend the agenda was approved with members Debra Bell, Tyra Howard, Kelisa Brown, Liz Shumpard and Lee voting in favor. These are also the five board members who voted to oust Rodemaker.
With this approval, the board will now only discuss information regarding the settlement and action will be taken at a later board meeting.
The called meeting is still ongoing as of 7:31 p.m. Wednesday and is being live-streamed via Valdosta City Schools Facebook.
The board went into executive session at 7:38 p.m.
