VALDOSTA – A man wanted in connection with a shooting incident was arrested late last week, according to a Valdosta Police Department report released Monday.
The VPD issued a public plea for help in locating the suspect late last week.
On Friday, Oct. 28, detectives received a tip the suspect was at a Lowndes County motel.
"The information was passed to detectives with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, who located him and took him into custody," police said.
Lawrence Lee Williams, 28, is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.
Shortly after midnight, Oct. 4, Valdosta police officers, detectives and crime-scene personnel responded to the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive "after a 38-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds," police said.
"The investigation revealed the victim was near the roadway when a known subject shot him."
Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau, (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.
