VALDOSTA — A fire Monday afternoon severely damaged an apartment building in Valdosta, the fire department said.
Firefighters received a call at 5:12 p.m. about a building on fire at Cumberland Court Homes on Meadow Run Circle, Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said. The first fire crew arrived three minutes later to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the two-story building.
No one was injured in the blaze but damage to the building was “significant,” the chief said.
Tara Wilkes, who lives in another building in the complex, said her son, Trent, had just gone outside to walk the dog when he came back inside shouting about a building on fire.
Another witness, Heather Robinette, said the fire was still blazing about 10 p.m.
“The fire department didn’t leave until around midnight,” Wilkes said.
The building had already been evacuated when firefighters arrived, the fire department said in a statement. Nineteen firefighters worked to control the blaze.
Seven people were displaced by the fire, the statement said.
Wilkes said she saw the Red Cross on the scene, assisting people.
“I knew someone in that building,” she said. “They’re staying with a friend.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Boutwell said.
