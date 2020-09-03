VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools has developed guidelines for attending the football game this weekend.
With Valdosta hosting its first game of the season Friday night at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, Reginald Miller, city athletics director, issued safety guidelines in place.
The plan was submitted to Valdosta Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason and the city school board Aug. 25. The board had unanimously voted in a previous meeting to keep the stadium at 100% capacity for the upcoming season.
Outlined in the plan are mask requirements for attendees. Masks will be required for all in attendance at the stadium, including all concession areas, inside the Wildcat Museum and in the restrooms.
While there is no limit on capacity, home side season ticket holders will be allowed to relocate to the visitors side as needed for social distancing. No bands will be allowed this year to create extra space in the stands for patrons to social distance.
Lines for both ticket booths and concessions will have six feet markers and workers will be wearing masks and gloves. All food sold will be pre-packaged.
Inside locker rooms, only players, coaches, athletic trainers, medical personnel and school administration will be allowed inside with the superintendent, high school principal and athletics director reserving the right to allow any other personnel inside.
No sideline passes will be granted this year and the field will be off limits before, after and during the game.
Signage will be clearly posted throughout the stadium and the PA announcer will make announcements at the start of the game and in between quarters regarding the safety requirements.
The Friday night game will have an 8 p.m. kick-off. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the gate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.