VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Airport Authority will proceed with its pavement rejuvenation, crack seal and remarking of taxiways project at the Valdosta Regional Airport.
According to Jim Galloway, executive director/airport manager, Georgia Department of Transportation has prepared a contract to cover 75% of the cost in the amount of $278,070.68.
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Airport Authority committed to funding the project on Feb. 23, using airport funds. There will be no City of Valdosta funds required for the project.
Since the city administers all grants on behalf of the Airport Authority, Valdosta City Council approved a resolution to authorize acceptance of the contract.
In addition to the headway on these projects, the regional airport anticipates its other improvement projects to range from six months to possibly two years.
Air Tower: Late 2023 to mid 2024.
General Aviation Terminal: Late 2024 to early 2026.
Demolition of old terminal: Mid 2025 to late 2026.
Redo aircraft parking: Mid 2026 to late 2028.
Galloway said in previous interviews that all airport improvement projects could be completed between mid 2026 to late 2028.
