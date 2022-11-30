VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reported no shootings on the Valdosta High School this morning.
The school system issued a statement:
"There have been NO shootings on the campus of VHS. No injuries have been found or reported. Responders are on their final sweep of the building."
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools has issued a statement regarding reports of an active shooter and a lockdown at Valdosta High School.
The statement reads:
"There have been reports of an active shooter on campus at VHS. Several first responders are on site investigating. At this point all schools within VCS have been placed on lockdown. We will release additional information at 10:30. No one other than first responders are allowed to come on campus at this time."
In addition, Scintilla Charter Schools has reported it has locked down its campus.
Hundreds of cars are parked along Inner Perimeter Road near the school, according to a reporter on the scene.
Only emergency vehicles are being allowed access to the VHS campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.