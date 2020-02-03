UPDATE: The lockdown at Valdosta Middle School has been lifted, according to a facebook post made by Valdosta City Schools.
Updated at 2:29 p.m. The original story is below.
VALDOSTA - Valdosta Middle School is currently locked down.
An incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. in the neighboring area to the school and the suspect is still at-large, said school officials in a statement.
All students and staff are safe, according to Jennifer Steedley, public information officer for Valdosta city schools. Parents have been notified, she said.
The school will remain on lockdown until further notice from the authorities, said school officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.