VALDOSTA — Anyone out in public in Valdosta will now be required to wear a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
Valdosta City Council met for a special called meeting Wednesday regarding the city millage rate but also considered a city ordinance requiring face coverings to be worn in public. The vote was a 4-3 decision in favor of the city ordinance.
Council members Eric Howard, Vivian Miller-Cody, Sandra Tooley and Sonny Vickers were the four votes approving the measure with Tim Carroll, Andy Gibbs and Ben Norton in opposition.
Those who violate the ordinance will be given a warning then a $50 fine if that warning is not heeded.
Enforcement of the ordinance could be tricky in the coming days as Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order allowing municipalities to mandate face covering expires at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 31.
If the order is extended, then Valdosta can continue to enforce the ordinance, but if it is not renewed, then the city will not be able to enforce the mandate, according to City Manager Mark Barber. Enforcement possibilities are unknown if the governor does neither and alters his order.
The move stemmed from Councilman Eric Howard calling for a council discussion for a mask requirement to be added to a future agenda. Fellow council members supported that discussion.
Last Thursday during the council's regular meeting, council members brought up the matter and Barber said he would add the consideration of a mask mandate to Wednesday's special called meeting agenda.
Under the city ordinance, there will be several exceptions, according to documents provided by the City of Valdosta.
Provisions include:
a. The requirement cannot be applied to people who are eating or drinking, who have difficulty putting on or taking off a face covering without assistance, those who have a religious objection, and those who have a medical reason for not wearing a face covering.
b. Penalties (criminal or otherwise) cannot be imposed on any private business, establishment, corporation, non-profit corporation, or organization.
c. The maximum penalty cannot be larger than $50 per offense.
d. Enforcement can only be against individuals but, people who operate businesses and the businesses themselves cannot be held liable for failures of their customers to comply.
The requirement cannot be enforced at any Polling Place.
The requirement cannot be enforced against individuals on residential property.
g. The requirement can be enforced against people on private property when the owner or occupant of the private party consents to enforcement. Such businesses, etc. can be required to post a reasonable public notice stating whether they consent to enforcement or does not consent to enforcement on its property.
