VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 14, through Tuesday, Jan. 18, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the school system, according to a statement released Thursday afternoon.
"Positive COVID cases are on the rise across the country and in our community," the statement said. "We have seen a large increase in COVID exposures and are experiencing higher than normal absenteeism rates in our faculty, staff and students.
"We will close all Valdosta City Schools Friday, Jan. 14, through Tuesday, Jan. 18. Schools will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 19."
The school system noted it was already scheduled to be closed Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
"If you had plans to travel over the long weekend, we ask that you do so responsibly so that we can all return to school healthy on Wednesday, Jan. 19," according to the school statement.
Lowndes County Schools released a statement Thursday that it is not closing schools.
