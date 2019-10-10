VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council passed moratoriums on permits for new retail alcohol package stores and vaping establishments.
City Council unanimously passed the moratoriums Thursday afternoon of no new package stores or vape shops for six months. Currently operating liquor stores and vape shops will not be impacted by these moratoriums.
Council has long wanted to revisit the ordinance for retail alcohol packages stores, and with no parties currently applying for a new one, it is an opportune time, said Mark Barber, Valdosta city manager.
The time to reevaluate the ordinance will allow for a reassessment of multiple things such as the distance between liquor stores and schools or church, for example, Barber said.
Barber said 14 liquor stores are currently operating inside the city.
In regards to potentially regulating the number of package stores, Councilman Tim Carroll expressed some concern.
"Last time I checked, this was America," Carroll said.
Citing concerns over health and recent news about vaping, officials deemed it necessary to establish laws addressing vaping specifically.
"We do not have an ordinance that directly addresses these types of establishments," Barber said.
The approved moratorium for retail package stores is six months long, but can end sooner if the council finishes adjustments to the ordinance early. The moratorium for vaping establishments does not allow for an early end.
