REMERTON — Two people were injured in a shooting outside a sports bar in Remerton Monday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The shooting took place about 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Baytree Place, the GBI said in a statement Wednesday. Remerton police asked the GBI to assist in the investigation.
Both shooting victims were taken to the hospital; one was treated and released while the remaining victim was admitted with a gunshot wound to the chest, the statement said.
Anyone with information on the Remerton shooting should call the GBI, (229) 225-4090 or the Remerton Police Department, (229) 247-2320. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
