VALDOSTA – Two people suffered gunshot wounds and a suspect is in custody after an incident at Freedom Park that led to a response from dozens of law-enforcement officers Friday evening.
The suspect is accused of also shooting into a vehicle where his own infant child was a passenger.
The incident occurred as people were arriving for a family movie at the park.
David Lee Davis, 23, of Ray City surrendered to police within hours of the incident, according to a statement issued by Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
After turning himself over to detectives at the Valdosta Police Department at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday, Davis was transported to the Lowndes County Jail, according to the statement.
He faces charges of four felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of aggravated battery and one felony count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, Manahan said in the statement.
The two injured men were taken to South Georgia Medical Center.
A 24-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his legs and a 23-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and upper leg, police said.
"Both male victims are being treated at SGMC, one for non-life-threatening injuries, and the other male is in critical condition," according to police at 10:30 p.m. Friday.
At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, patrol officers and detectives with the Valdosta Police Department responded to Freedom Park, after receiving numerous calls of a fight and subjects being shot.
The VPD investigation determined "a group of females met in the park to fight," police said. "During the fight, the two male victims began arguing" with another man. The third man "retrieved a handgun and began shooting it towards the males, striking both of them."
He also shot into a vehicle occupied by two 22-year-old females and his 10-month-old child, police said.
"This is an isolated incident," police said, "as Davis was known to the victims."
This case is still under investigation and further charges are pending.
Police rendered first aid on the two men who had been shot until emergency services could arrive and take the men to the hospital.
Numerous people were at the park. The family movie "The Goonies" had been scheduled for a screening at the park, according to the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority. The movie was canceled following the shooting incident.
“We are thankful to the citizens who called 911 immediately as the incident was occurring," Manahan said in the statement. "... I am proud of the work done by our officers and detectives to quickly identify ... the offender and to ensure he was taken into custody quickly.”
