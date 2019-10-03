VALDOSTA – One person died in a Thursday morning structure fire at the 200 block of North Troup Street, according to city officials.
The Valdosta Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.
Fire officials were dispatched around 3 a.m. to a two-story house where they said they found heavy smoke and flames coming from both floors.
Roads were blocked off on North Troup Street from East Central Avenue to Minnie Martin Drive. Part of East Magnolia Street was blocked, as well.
The first VFD unit responded in four minutes. Eighteen fire officials responded in total.
The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Services assisted.
This is a developing story and information will be updated as it is available.
