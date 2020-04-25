ATLANTA — Georgia reported 22,695 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 904 related deaths as of noon Saturday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 22,695 cases are up from 22,491 cases and 899 deaths reported at 7 p.m. Friday.
The department reports 4,326 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, the governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Only two Georgia counties have not reported any cases.
More than 119,000 Georgians have been tested for coronavirus.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 7,562 tests, with 1,344 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 111,452 tests with 21,351 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 are most at risk, 62% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
As of April 9, the department added a more detailed racial and ethnic breakdown of cases. Per the department, black Georgians account for 7,683 cases while white Georgians account for 5,902 cases. Nearly 7,500 cases are still deemed unknown for both race and ethnicity.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, noted during an April 8 briefing that the department still has insufficient race and ethnic data to determine if one group is being affected more than others.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
