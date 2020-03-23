VALDOSTA – While Lowndes avoided additional cases, patients from Ben Hill County and Irwin County increased the South Health District's total to 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Both new patients have isolated at home and the sources of exposure remain unknown, according to a release from the agency.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lowndes County sits at eight.
No new cases were reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health noon Monday during the state release of updated coronavirus numbers.
Public health officials announced the eighth case Lowndes case noon Sunday.
