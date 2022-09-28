School books

MorgueFile

 Darren Hester

– Lowndes County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, Sept. 29, 30, due "to the threat of inclement weather and out of an abundance of caution," school officials said in a statement. School is scheduled to reopen Monday, Oct. 3.

– Valdosta City Schools will be closed Thursday, Sept. 29, because of Ian, school officials said in a statement. The district is already scheduled to be closed for fall break Friday, Sept. 30, through Monday, Oct. 3. Schools will reopen Tuesday, Oct. 4. 

— Echols County schools will close Thursday and Friday, according to the Echols County Board of Education.

— Georgia Christian School in Dasher will close on Friday.

— Schools in Brooks County will close Thursday and Friday.

— Valwood will close Thursday and Friday.

– Scintilla Charter School will be closed Thursday and Friday.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you