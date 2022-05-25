This story was updated at 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 25.
VALDOSTA – Catherine Mims Smith and William Long Whitesell appear to be heading for a runoff race for superior court judge in the Southern Judicial Circuit.
Smith had 14,926 votes, or 46.02%, combined from the five counties of the Southern Judicial Circuit – Lowndes, Brooks, Echols, Colquitt and Thomas, according to the Georgia Secretary of State website. Whitesell had a combined five-county total of 11,231 votes, or 34.63%. Robert L. Moore Jr. garnered 6,274, or 19.35%.
A candidate must reach 50% plus one vote to win election. If the mandatory 50% plus one vote is not reached, the election goes to a runoff between the two candidates receiving the top number of votes.
The runoff election is scheduled for June 21, with early voting scheduled for the weeks running up to the runoff.
