VALDOSTA — Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk tussled with a protestor over a sign that had foul language Wednesday evening downtown.
The sign belonged to Rob Clifton who brought it to the historic Lowndes County Courthouse to protest against police brutality following George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis. Clifton was an eyewitness to the event.
The brief struggle in downtown Valdosta was captured on video and posted on social media.
Paulk saw the sign and stopped his vehicle at the courthouse. He said he had an understanding with protestors there would be no vulgar signs. The sheriff said he thought the sign went too far and confiscated it from Clifton.
Clifton said he initially refused to give the sign to Paulk, stating he wrote the sign with asterisks in order to censor profane language.
"I can't afford to go to jail right now, so I surrendered the sign to him," Clifton told The Valdosta Daily Times.
Then, Clifton said, a woman reached over his left shoulder and snatched the sign from the sheriff.
Paulk said he went into the crowd to retrieve the sign but the woman intervened and the two of them struggled over the sign.
However, Clifton maintained the sheriff lunged after the woman, grabbing her neck in the process.
The sheriff's hand remained on the woman's neck for about one second, he said, then a crowd of people converged on Paulk to intervene.
"I didn't choke her. She was actually the aggressor and she didn't know that I was law enforcement but afterwards she apologized and we shook hands," Paulk said.
Viewing video posted on social media from multiple angles, the sheriff appears to grab the woman by the back of her neck.
After the crowd intervened, the woman looked to be in shock but stated she was uninjured, Clifton said. The woman told the crowd she did not realize who Paulk was or that he was the sheriff, Clifton said.
The Valdosta Daily Times was unable to determine the woman's identity. Clifton and people at the scene said they do not know her.
No injuries, no arrests and no charges were filed, and the protest remained peaceful.
The brief altercation ended with Paulk and the protestors shaking hands, including Clifton.
“We were just trying to make sure we could still protest peacefully still because the conversations were getting heated and we wanted to diffuse the situation," Clifton explained. "So I shook his hand to pacify it."
He wanted to emphasize that despite being frightened by the event, he said he and his fellow protestors will continue peaceful protests.
“We don’t want this situation to overpower what the real focus is here which is black lives matter,” Clifton said. “We’re simply just trying to shed light on Paulk’s actions and that this doesn’t mean our protesting against systemic racism is going to stop.”
