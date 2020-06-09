VALDOSTA – Two incumbents have leads in local races.
The primary had two races that would be determined by the day's election: state representative of District 177 and Lowndes County tax commissioner.
Incumbent state Rep. Dexter Sharper leads challenger Alvin Payton; both running as Democrats.
Incumbent Tax Commissioner Rodney V. Cain leads challenger Mary Ellen Weeks; both running as Republicans.
Results are not final yet as provisional ballots have not yet been tallied tonight. The Lowndes County Board of Elections has not counted provisionals yet, nor does it know the number of provisional ballots, said Deb Cox, county supervisor of elections.
As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sharper (2,216 votes) held a 309 vote lead over Payton (1,817 votes) and Cain (3,914 votes) possessed a 573 vote advantage over Weeks (3,341 votes).
In congressional races, incumbents Buddy Carter (R, District 1) and Austin Scott (R, District 8) eviscerated their Republican challengers in Lowndes, garnering 85% and 88% of votes, respectively. On the Democratic side, Joyce Marie Griggs received two more votes than Lisa M. Ring for District 1, but neither candidate had votes in the triple digits. Lindsay Holliday ran unopposed for the District 8 Democratic primary.
Again, provisional ballots have yet to be tallied.
The Valdosta Daily Times will continue following this story.
This story was updated at 10:45 p.m. June 9.
