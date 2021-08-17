VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported four COVID-19-related deaths during the weekend while the number of hospitalized virus patients topped 100 – the highest number ever for the hospital.
SGMC reports that people of all ages are being diagnosed with COVID-19, with a sharp rise in the percentage of 1-year-olds.
SGMC has reported 311 virus patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic.
The hospital reported 109 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday.
SGMC also reported that 57 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Other data provided by the hospital includes that 86% of the 109 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.
On Friday Aug. 13, SGMC reported administering more than 600 tests at its drive-thru testing site located in the parking lot of the Surgery Center Building.
Of the people tested within the last two weeks, 1 year olds have yielded the highest percentage of testing positive for the coronavirus followed by adults aged 33.
The average age of COVID-19 positive inpatients is 57 years old; however, ages of current inpatients positive range from 4 months to 95 years.
"COVID-19 does not discriminate when it comes to age and we are seeing a wide range of ages test positive for the virus. We're highly encouraging everyone if they have not been vaccinated to go get vaccinated, and if you happen to test positive and do not have to be hospitalized we have treatment options available," said Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer.
Lowndes County passed 9,000 cases since the start of the pandemic with the addition of 126 new cases during the weekend, reporting 9,076 virus cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County's virus deaths stand at 151 since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
There have been more than 7,100 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes – officially reporting 7,126 Monday – an increase of 179 antigen cases since the previous day – and 71 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
SGMC has released 1,822 virus patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC reported more than 37,000 vaccinations, showing 37,565 vaccines administered.
SGMC issues COVID-19 reports Monday through Friday.
