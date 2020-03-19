VALDOSTA – A sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported Thursday in Lowndes County.
The patient is hospitalized and is a resident of Lowndes County, the South Heath District reported in a statement.
The source of exposure was unknown as of noon Thursday, according to the statement. There was an ongoing investigation into the sixth case as of noon, said Kristin Patten, South Health District public information officer.
Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer at South Georgia Medical Center, spoke Thursday with The Valdosta Daily Times about how SGMC responds to potential COVID-19 patients and what measures are taken to protect high-risk patients from contracting the illness.
When a person first enters SGMC, the bar for a suspected COVID-19 case is low, Dawson said.
"If (a patient) has had some symptoms of fever, cough, our threshold is very low on the front end," Dawson said.
The patient would have a mask placed over the mouth and be moved to an isolated room to minimize the risk of transmission, he said.
Emergency staff don masks, protective eyewear and full personal protective equipment anytime they are within six feet of a suspected COVID-19 patient, Dawson said.
SGMC staff places the patient into one of the negative pressure or isolation rooms, and restricts visitation rights.
"In those particular rooms and those particular areas in general, we limit any patient's families – strictly limit those folks – to practically none at all," he said.
Non-medical staff, such as food services, do not enter the room. Nurses, in full personal protective equipment, interact with the patient and try accommodating the patient as best they can, Dawson said, noting nurses would deliver the food tray inside the room in that scenario.
In terms of protecting "high-risk" hospital patients (immuno-compromised, respiratory disease, heart disease and diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control), Dawson said the hospital keeps vulnerable populations away from potential COVID-19 patients.
"The big emphasis is making sure those who are highly suspicious of being infected that they're kept in their own localized area," he said.
High-risk patients receive masks and are placed in separate areas from potentially infected people.
Additionally, Dawson said immuno-compromised patients are being discouraged from receiving any kind of non-urgent elective surgeries in the hospital or even physically being inside the hospital.
This story was updated at 2:45 p.m.
