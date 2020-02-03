NOTE: See Mike “Nub” Nelson’s full statement on 7A
VALDOSTA — A Valdosta Touchdown Club representative has expressed sadness and disappointment in the school board decision not to renew the contract of Wildcat head football coach Alan Rodemaker.
He also wants the Valdosta Board of Education to reconsider the decision and reverse the “action immediately.”
“It saddens and disappoints me that the Valdosta school board surprisingly, and without warning has taken the action not to renew Coach Alan Rodemaker’s contract for next school year,” said Mike “Nub” Nelson in a statement released Monday by Sam Dennis, Rodemaker’s attorney.
Last week, in a 5-4 vote, the Valdosta Board of Education recommended not renewing Rodemaker’s contract.
Rodemaker told The Valdosta Daily Times the board vote “blindsided” him.
Later in the week, through his attorney, Rodemaker demanded the school board vote again.
Rodemaker received superior marks in his performance reviews, according to his school personnel file. During four seasons, Rodemaker led the ‘Cats to a 36-17 record and won the state championship in his first year as head coach in 2016. Rodemaker helped guide the team to a 10-3 record this past season and to its second straight state quarterfinal appearance.
In his statement released Monday afternoon, Nelson describes himself as a “lifetime Wildcat fan, a 17-year veteran of the board of directors of the Valdosta Touchdown Club, three years president of the Valdosta Touchdown Club and currently director of the Valdosta Touchdown Club.”
He writes about the Wildcat tradition being “a vital part of our community, and instrumental in pulling all members of our community together for one common purpose; taking care of our players.”
The Wildcat program offers “alternatives to the streets, builds self-esteem, self-confidence, character and life skills for the young men of our community,” Nelson said. “We teach that hard work, honesty, and doing the right thing benefits the players by giving them a guide for life. We also teach them to never give up, and to never, never, never, never quit.
“Coach Rodemaker embodies these Wildcat qualities and it saddens me that some on our school board have jeopardized our ability to provide for the players with this action,” Nelson adds.
Nelson said the removal of Rodemaker has already affected programs such as Feed the Cats which provides players with a hardy breakfast every day of the year and often dinner every day during the football season.
“Donations have essentially dried up since the board’s decision not to renew Coach Alan Rodemaker, so our student athletes had their last Feed the Cats meal Friday morning for breakfast,” Nelson said in the statement, adding if donations “continue to dwindle, I will no longer be able to work for the Touchdown Club which means no one will be raising money for the players.
“I am asking as the director of the Valdosta Touchdown Club,” Nelson said, “and as a lifelong Wildcat that the school board reflect on his or her actions, schedule another meeting and restore Coach Rodemaker as head coach.”
