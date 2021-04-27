VALDOSTA — Rush Propst is out as Valdosta High School head football coach.
The Valdosta Board of Education made the decision Tuesday night to not renew Propst's contract for the 2021-22 school year.
Trey Sherwood made the motion to not renew the contract, followed by votes from Debra Bell, Tad Moseley, Stacy Bush and Liz Shumpard. Warren Lee, Tyra Howard and Kelisa Brown voted to renew.
The motion passed with the majority votes.
When asked if he supported the decision, Valdosta School Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said “I made the recommendation.”
Cason added that, like anyone, Propst could discuss with his attorney his next step and if he does so, the board would discuss its next steps with the city schools attorney.
“I’m not really sure what his next steps will be. Right now, the recommendation was approved so therefore we are moving forward and looking for a new football coach,” Cason said.
The head football coach vacancy will be advertised to allow interested parties to apply.
Propst’s contract expires June 30.
“We have 161 young men who will suit up in two days and we are going to do everything we can to ensure they have one of the best spring practices they have as Valdosta Wildcats,” Cason said.
Cason added that coach Shelton Felton will be the acting head coach at this time.
“As Coach Hyder would say ‘never, never, never quit,’” Cason said.
