VALDOSTA — Tropical Storm Elsa’s remnants rumbled over Lowndes County Wednesday afternoon, leaving power outages scattered all over the area.
All Georgia Power outages in Lowndes County were in the northwest, according to a company map. Six outages were reported in the Remerton area, affecting 89 customers. Two more were near Northside Drive, affecting 11. Two minor outages were between Hahira and Mineola and two others southwest of Valdosta near Rocky Ford Road and near Ousley.
Colquitt EMC reported several outages Wednesday afternoon, three affecting more than 100 customers. The biggest outage is west of Nashville, affecting 461 customers. West Ray City has an outage with 365 customers affected.
Colquitt EMC reported more than 1,800 customers without power as of 4 p.m.
An outage southwest of Quitman at 3:45 p.m. affecting 710 customers was off the outage map at 4 p.m.
____________________________________________________________
VALDOSTA — As Tropical Storm Elsa moves further inland, only two major power outages have reported so far by three of the major electric companies serving the areas in and around Lowndes County.
Georgia Power reported an outage around Remerton at 12:30 p.m., affecting 41 customers. At 12:35 p.m., that outage is no longer visible on the map. A smaller outage, affecting less than five customers, reports an estimated repair time by 2:30 p.m.
Georgia Power’s map shows no other outages in Lowndes, Brooks, Berrien, Lanier, Cook or Echols counties.
Colquitt EMC, which serves Lowndes, Berrien, Cook and Brooks counties, reported a smattering of outages across its map. In Lowndes, two outages are reported, one affecting 93 customers and another affecting 58 customers. Both are southeast of Valdosta, around GA Highway 94.
Three outages are reported across Berrien and Cook, affecting fewer than 15 customers.
