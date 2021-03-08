11:40 a.m. Monday: Police have cordoned off intersection of McAfina Trail and Charlie Street, according to one correspondent at the scene.
_____________________________________________________________
VALDOSTA – Law enforcement is responding to an incident on McAfina Trail, according to reports received Monday morning by The Valdosta Daily Times.
This is an ongoing case. The Valdosta Daily Times will report more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.